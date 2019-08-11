Jabariya Jodi SECOND DAY Box Office Collection: Sidharth-Parineeti Film Struggles At Box Office

Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' which hit the screens on Friday (August 9) has failed to impress the critics and audience alike. The film revolves around the topic of 'pakadwa vivah' or 'groom-kidnapping', a practice which is quite prevalent in Bihar.

'Jabariya Jodi' began on a dull note as it minted just Rs. 3.15 crore on its opening day at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Jadariya Jodi is dull on day 1, needs miraculous growth on day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total. Fri Rs 3.15 cr. India biz." (sic)

Speaking about the Day 2 box office reports, early estimates suggest that there isn't much growth in the boost in its box office collection and the flick has likely collected around Rs 4 crore on its second day of release.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra had earlier collaborated on 'Hasee Toh Phasee' in 2014. Talking about teaming up with her for 'Jabariya Jodi', Sidharth was quoted as saying by Filmfare, "Parineeti and I bond well off the camera too. That's a major advantage. When you work with someone again after having such a good time in your first film Hasee Toh Phasee, you don't have to waste time breaking ice. You know that person. There's a comfort zone."

He had further added, "You can improvise with her without having to ask should I hold you like this or should I say this line. There's a sense of freedom. Pari is a fabulous actor. Audiences will appreciate her hard work."

Jabariya Jodi Movie Review: Sidharth-Parineeti's Film Is A Drag; Blame It On The Confused Direction!