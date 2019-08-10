English
    Jabariya Jodi FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Sidharth-Parineeti's Film Begins On A Dull Note

    Jabariya Jodi Box Office Day 1 Collection: Sidharth Malhotra | Parineeti Chopra | FilmiBeat

    This week saw the release of Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' which is based on the subject of 'pakadwa vivah' and 'groom-kidnapping' prevalent in Bihar. The film was majorly panned by the critics for its weak execution and story-line. Speaking about its box office, the romantic comedy failed to strike gold there as well.

    The film began on a dull note and collected Rs. 3.15 crore on its day of release.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz." (sic)

    Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about the film.

    Adi ‏ @_adipatil

    #JabariyaJodi was useful.used the patchy #4G internet to browse and revise my love for reading while inside the theatre. Found a great article that highlighted the importance of reading as a culture. It was enriching!

    I also loved the coffee I had in the interval. Amazing!"

    . ‏@tvthings_2

    "Liked the movie. Made me laugh a lot. Sid was absolutely amazing he needs to do more rom coms #JabariyaJodi"

    ajit pratap ‏ @ajitpratap

    #JabariyaJodi You can't make a #bihar landscape film in Film city Mumbai with too urban actors ,their loud dresses & fake accent. You have to think & be like @anuragkashyap72 or @Ashwinyiyer if you wants to make such films. Disappointed.

    @ParineetiChopra #JabariyaJodiReview."

    Chandni Says @chandni_says

    "What could have been a super entertaining film has been completely ruined by a confused story and bad direction. The movie loses direction when it tries to include every topic under the sun and finally ends up in a huge pile of mess."

    Jabariya Jodi Movie Review: Sidharth-Parineeti's Film Is A Drag; Blame It On The Confused Direction!

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
