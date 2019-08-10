Jabariya Jodi FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Sidharth-Parineeti's Film Begins On A Dull Note

Jabariya Jodi Box Office Day 1 Collection: Sidharth Malhotra | Parineeti Chopra | FilmiBeat

This week saw the release of Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' which is based on the subject of 'pakadwa vivah' and 'groom-kidnapping' prevalent in Bihar. The film was majorly panned by the critics for its weak execution and story-line. Speaking about its box office, the romantic comedy failed to strike gold there as well.

The film began on a dull note and collected Rs. 3.15 crore on its day of release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz." (sic)

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about the film.

Adi ‏ @_adipatil #JabariyaJodi was useful.used the patchy #4G internet to browse and revise my love for reading while inside the theatre. Found a great article that highlighted the importance of reading as a culture. It was enriching! I also loved the coffee I had in the interval. Amazing!" . ‏@tvthings_2 "Liked the movie. Made me laugh a lot. Sid was absolutely amazing he needs to do more rom coms #JabariyaJodi" ajit pratap ‏ @ajitpratap #JabariyaJodi You can't make a #bihar landscape film in Film city Mumbai with too urban actors ,their loud dresses & fake accent. You have to think & be like @anuragkashyap72 or @Ashwinyiyer if you wants to make such films. Disappointed. @ParineetiChopra #JabariyaJodiReview." Chandni Says @chandni_says "What could have been a super entertaining film has been completely ruined by a confused story and bad direction. The movie loses direction when it tries to include every topic under the sun and finally ends up in a huge pile of mess."

Jabariya Jodi Movie Review: Sidharth-Parineeti's Film Is A Drag; Blame It On The Confused Direction!