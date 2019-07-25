Judgemental Hai Kya vs Arjun Patiala Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Which Film Will Score Big?

'Judgemental Hai Kya' First Day Box Office Prediction

According to trade analysts, this Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer is expected to mint around Rs 6-8 crore on its first day of release. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Judgementall Hai Kya booking has begun across India. High expectations from this Kangana & @Rajkummar Rao starrer." Also, the film has been receiving some rave reviews from the special screenings.

Rajkummar Rao Calls His Role In 'Judgemental Hai Kya' A Challenging One

In an interview with ANI, the actor was quoted as saying, "It was fun to do a character like this, though a lot of challenges were involved in filming it. I think it's fun to portray a character when you have in mind how you will do it and trust me I had this thought coming to my mind every day on the sets of the film." He further added, "It's pretty tough as I have never done a character like this. So I pushed all my limits and accepted each challenge of portraying the character. I was enjoying each bit of playing a mad and funny character like this."

'Arjun Patiala' First Day Box Office Prediction

Early reports suggest that this Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon-Varun Sharma film is estimated to collect around Rs 2 crore on its opening day and it expected to pick up business with positive word-of-mouth if the reviews are in its favour.

Diljit Dosanjh's Star Power In North

Arjun Patiala is expected to mint huge numbers in Punjab as Diljit Dosanjh enjoys a massive fan-following there. In fact, around 50 per cent of the box office contribution is being expected from the northern belt.