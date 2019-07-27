English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Judgementall Hai Kya vs Arjun Patiala FIRST DAY Box Office Collection

    By
    |
    Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office Day 1 Collection : Kangana Ranaut | Rajkummar Rao | FilmiBeat

    This week saw Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' locking horns with Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon's 'Arjun Patiala' at the box office. While the former is a quirky murder-mystery, the latter is a spoof comedy.

    Speaking about the first day box office collection, 'Judgementall Hai Kya' had an upper hand over 'Arjun Patiala'. If early estimates are to be believed, Kangana's film witnessed 12-15 percent occupancy across India and overshadowed Kriti's movie.

    judgementall

    As per the latest reports on Box Office India, 'Judgemental Hai Kya' got a decent start at the box office and collected around Rs. 4.25 crore on its opening day.

    Both films faced a tough competition from Disney's 'The Lion King', which continues to have a strong hold at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheLionKing is a success story... Puts up a fantastic total in Week 1... Biz in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.65 cr. Total: ₹ 81.57 cr. India biz. All versions. HIT." - (sic)

    Coming to 'Judgementall Hai Kya's overseas box office collection, the film minted Rs 3.99 lakh from 10 screens in New Zealand and Rs 1.62 lakh from six screens in Australia.

    Meanwhile, the film's director Prakash Kovelamudi was all praises for Kangana and said, "And people saying that it's your career best performance, is a huge validation of the kind of unique and original talent you are!!! You keep constantly surprising people with how good you can be and make them fall in love with you, time and again." He further added, "You are in many ways like 'Bobby' - a beautiful but misunderstood soul, who lives life by her instincts - and one that has divine guidance."

    Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: This Kangana-Rajkummar Film Has Its Share Of Hits & Misses!

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue