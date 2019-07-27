Judgementall Hai Kya vs Arjun Patiala FIRST DAY Box Office Collection

Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office Day 1 Collection : Kangana Ranaut | Rajkummar Rao | FilmiBeat

This week saw Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' locking horns with Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon's 'Arjun Patiala' at the box office. While the former is a quirky murder-mystery, the latter is a spoof comedy.

Speaking about the first day box office collection, 'Judgementall Hai Kya' had an upper hand over 'Arjun Patiala'. If early estimates are to be believed, Kangana's film witnessed 12-15 percent occupancy across India and overshadowed Kriti's movie.

As per the latest reports on Box Office India, 'Judgemental Hai Kya' got a decent start at the box office and collected around Rs. 4.25 crore on its opening day.

Both films faced a tough competition from Disney's 'The Lion King', which continues to have a strong hold at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TheLionKing is a success story... Puts up a fantastic total in Week 1... Biz in Weekend 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.65 cr. Total: ₹ 81.57 cr. India biz. All versions. HIT." - (sic)

Coming to 'Judgementall Hai Kya's overseas box office collection, the film minted Rs 3.99 lakh from 10 screens in New Zealand and Rs 1.62 lakh from six screens in Australia.

Meanwhile, the film's director Prakash Kovelamudi was all praises for Kangana and said, "And people saying that it's your career best performance, is a huge validation of the kind of unique and original talent you are!!! You keep constantly surprising people with how good you can be and make them fall in love with you, time and again." He further added, "You are in many ways like 'Bobby' - a beautiful but misunderstood soul, who lives life by her instincts - and one that has divine guidance."

