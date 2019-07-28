Judgementall Hai Kya vs Arjun Patiala SECOND DAY Box Office Collection

Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's pyschological thriller 'Judgementall Hai Kya', despite receiving some glowing reviews, failed to work its charm at the box office. According to the makers, the film minted an opening collection of Rs. 5.40 crores on Day 1.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and posted, "Winning hearts!! India's most critically acclaimed thriller #JudgementallHaiKya collects Rs 5.40 crore on the first day!" Speaking about the Day 2 box office collection, early reports suggest that the movie collected around Rs 6 crore on second day of its release.

Sharing his experience of working with Kangana for the first time in Judgemental Hai Kya, director Prakash Kovelamudi was earlier quoted as saying by IANS, "It was fantastic working with Kangana. I come from a theatre background. I like if my actor is asking questions and having a creative discussion with me. I think taking her inputs, giving my inputs is healthy, together we can make a better film. She is a thinking actor and that is wonderful."

On the other hand, the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon-Varun Sharma's spoof comedy 'Arjun Patiala' fared extremely poor at the box office. Reportedly, the film managed to collect just Rs 1.50 crore nett. Talking about the Day 2 box office report, early trends suggest that there isn't any significant jump in the box office collection.

Both the movies faced tough competition from the Hollywood flick 'The Lion King', which is still going strong at the box office.

