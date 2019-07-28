English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Judgementall Hai Kya vs Arjun Patiala SECOND DAY Box Office Collection

    By
    |

    Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's pyschological thriller 'Judgementall Hai Kya', despite receiving some glowing reviews, failed to work its charm at the box office. According to the makers, the film minted an opening collection of Rs. 5.40 crores on Day 1.

    Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and posted, "Winning hearts!! India's most critically acclaimed thriller #JudgementallHaiKya collects Rs 5.40 crore on the first day!" Speaking about the Day 2 box office collection, early reports suggest that the movie collected around Rs 6 crore on second day of its release.

    box-office

    Sharing his experience of working with Kangana for the first time in Judgemental Hai Kya, director Prakash Kovelamudi was earlier quoted as saying by IANS, "It was fantastic working with Kangana. I come from a theatre background. I like if my actor is asking questions and having a creative discussion with me. I think taking her inputs, giving my inputs is healthy, together we can make a better film. She is a thinking actor and that is wonderful."

    On the other hand, the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon-Varun Sharma's spoof comedy 'Arjun Patiala' fared extremely poor at the box office. Reportedly, the film managed to collect just Rs 1.50 crore nett. Talking about the Day 2 box office report, early trends suggest that there isn't any significant jump in the box office collection.

    Both the movies faced tough competition from the Hollywood flick 'The Lion King', which is still going strong at the box office.

    Arjun Patiala Movie Review: Diljit-Kriti's Spoof Comedy Fails To Deliver Even Pint-sized Laughs!

    More JUDGEMENTAL HAI KYA News

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue