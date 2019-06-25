English
    Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Enters 100 Crore Club

    By
    |

    Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has finally entered Rs 100 crore club on its fifth day at the box office. Till June 24, 2019, Kabir Singh has collected Rs 88 crore at the box office and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal suggests that after summing up today's collection, the film would easily enter Rs 100 crore. As far as the box office collection of Kabir Singh on Tuesday is concerned, the film would have earned between Rs 14-15 crore. (We will update the official number soon).

    It's pretty impressive that despite the film got leaked online; its business has not been affected. This grand success of Kabir Singh is surely going to give a major push to Shahid Kapoor's career.

    kabir-singh-box-office-collection-day-5-enters-100-crore-club

    On a related note, the film has drawn criticism for the depiction of toxic masculinity as the lead character, a doctor, descends into self-destruction and alcoholism, following heartbreak.

    When director Sandeep Vanga was asked to react to criticism, he was quoted as saying, "If you make it like girl-meets-boy story, then it becomes usual. It was deliberate to make the story unusual. It is about this character, who has a specific way of looking at a girl, a specific way of expressing his emotions and his love for her. It is about how his life changes suddenly due to love. Love does change things. I have tried to make the story, the character as real and simple as possible."

    Kabir Singh hit the theatres on June 21 and it also casted Kiara Advani in the lead role.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 22:41 [IST]
