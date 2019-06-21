Kabir Singh Box Office Collection First Day: It's A Happy Friday For Shahid Kapoor

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #KabirSingh: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent."

Sumit Kadel

"No matter how many films left for release in 2019 but i can assure you no act can beat Shahid's acting in #KabirSingh , watch it to believe it. Best actor 2019 goes to @shahidkapoor for #KabirSingh."

Rohit Jaiswal

"#Kabirsingh is all set for #ShahidKapoor 1st solo 100cr Film, 1st half is MINDBLOWING, 4*/5."

Joginder Tuteja

"#KabirSingh turns out to be a love story where you root for the couple and that's because @Advani_Kiara is so innocent, sweet and vulnerable that your heart goes out to her. She does really well in the film! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2."

Faridoon Shahryar

"Writer director Sandeep Venga's #KabirSingh is a passionate intense love story that stretches the envelope and how! The movie is a testimony to the level of AMBITION of Shahid as an actor.Spectacular show by him.Kiara is a perfect foil 4 him.Music is legendary."

While the movie is being praised by many critics and movie-goers, it is also receiving flak from many people for showcasing obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity.

