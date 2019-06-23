Kabir Singh Box Office Day 2 Collection: Shahid Kapoor Sets The Screens On Fire

Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Kabir Singh has set the box office on fire. The film, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, made a super-impressive collection of Rs 20 crore on its opening day. Owing to Shahid's mind-blowing acting and positive reviews, theatres witnessed rise in the number of footfalls and the film colected Rs 22 crore on its second day (Saturday) at the box office.

Here are a few more details about Kabir Singh rage on box office all over the India..