Kabir Singh Box Office Day 2 Collection: Shahid Kapoor Sets The Screens On Fire
Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Kabir Singh has set the box office on fire. The film, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, made a super-impressive collection of Rs 20 crore on its opening day. Owing to Shahid's mind-blowing acting and positive reviews, theatres witnessed rise in the number of footfalls and the film colected Rs 22 crore on its second day (Saturday) at the box office.
Here are a few more details about Kabir Singh rage on box office all over the India..
Kabir Singh Becomes A Rage At Box Office
Rohit Jaiswal writes, "#KabirSingh day 2 occupancy- DELHI / NCR on Fire today 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Bengal heading towards 2.5cr Day 2, for #KabirSingh, Shows running with 75-80% occupancy all over Bengal (Cities)."
Saturday Is Fruitful For Kabir Singh
"#KabirSingh Saturday late night and night shows trends are overall VERY STRONG... both Multiplx and SS ROCKING big time... SUPERBB," writes Rohit Jaiswal.
Kabir Singh Makes A Record
Speaking of Kabir Singh's amazing collection, Taran Adarsh writes, "Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases...
1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed]
2. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]
3. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]
4. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri]
5. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]
NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Friday release."
Taran Adarsh Further Writes..
"#Uri. #TotalDhamaal. #LukaChuppi. #Badla. #AvengersEndgame. #DeDePyaarDe. Now #KabirSingh... Non-holiday releases, yet successful... Proves yet again, deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a celebration/festival for investors. Note: 2019 releases."