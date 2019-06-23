English
    Kabir Singh Box Office Day 2 Collection: Shahid Kapoor Sets The Screens On Fire

    By
    |

    Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Kabir Singh has set the box office on fire. The film, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, made a super-impressive collection of Rs 20 crore on its opening day. Owing to Shahid's mind-blowing acting and positive reviews, theatres witnessed rise in the number of footfalls and reports suggest that the film would have earned between Rs 25-27 crore on its second day (Saturday) at the box office.

    Here are a few more details about Kabir Singh rage on box office all over the India..

    Kabir Singh Becomes A Rage At Box Office

    Rohit Jaiswal writes, "#KabirSingh day 2 occupancy- DELHI / NCR on Fire today 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Bengal heading towards 2.5cr Day 2, for #KabirSingh, Shows running with 75-80% occupancy all over Bengal (Cities)."

    Saturday Is Fruitful For Kabir Singh

    "#KabirSingh Saturday late night and night shows trends are overall VERY STRONG... both Multiplx and SS ROCKING big time... SUPERBB," writes Rohit Jaiswal.

    Kabir Singh Makes A Record

    Speaking of Kabir Singh's amazing collection, Taran Adarsh writes, "Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases...

    1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed]

    2. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]

    3. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]

    4. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri]

    5. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]

    NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Friday release."

    Taran Adarsh Further Writes..

    "#Uri. #TotalDhamaal. #LukaChuppi. #Badla. #AvengersEndgame. #DeDePyaarDe. Now #KabirSingh... Non-holiday releases, yet successful... Proves yet again, deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a celebration/festival for investors. Note: 2019 releases."

    More KABIR SINGH News

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 0:07 [IST]
