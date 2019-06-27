Kabir Singh Box Office Day 6 Collection: Shahid Kapoor Crosses All The Hurdles

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which is directed by Sandeep Vanga is unstoppable at the box office despite all the controversies around the film. On its sixth day at the box office, i.e., Wednesday, the film collected over Rs 15.91 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh writes, "#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to sow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

He further tweeted, "#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT!"

A few minutes ago, film sub distributor Rahul Verma also tweeted abour Kabir Singh and wrote, "#KabirSingh looking to nett approx 10 times more money than #ArjunReddy at Indian boxoffice. ArjunReddy : 25cr nett. KabirSingh : 250cr nett (25*10). Reddy Vanga has done it !! Hit of this level would be surmountable task for him to clinch in future."

Kabir Singh, which hit the theatres on June 21, also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. Currently, both the lead pairs are basking in the massive success of their film, snubbing all the negativities around.