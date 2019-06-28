Kabir Singh Box Office Day 7 Collection!

Despite all the controversies around the film, Kabir Singh, the film is doing extremely well at the box office. On its seventh day i.e., Thursday, the film collected over Rs 13.61 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 134.42 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh writes, "#KabirSingh gets a big thumbs up from moviegoers... Week 1 biz is nothing short of magical... Biz at multiplexes and single screens, metros and mass belt, every circuit is phenomenal... Has amassed massive numbers PAN India, which is a rarity these days."

He further wrote, "#KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener... Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz."

Despite being a non-holiday release, Kabir Singh made a strong impact at the box office. Giving a sneak peak into Kabir Singh VS other big films of 2019, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KabirSingh versus the biggies... Week 1... 2019 releases:

#Bharat: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended; 9 days]

#KabirSingh: ₹ 134.42 cr [7 days]

#Kesari: ₹ 105.86 cr [extended; 8 days]

#GullyBoy: ₹ 100.30 cr [extended; 8 days]

#TotalDhamaal: ₹ 94.55 cr [7 days] India biz."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role.