Kabir Singh Box Office Day 3 Collection: Shahid Kapoor On Cloud Nine

Kabir Singh Box Office Weekend Collection: Shahid Kapoor | Kiara Advani | Sandeep Vanga | FilmiBeat

Shahid Kapoor is currently in one happy space as his latest release, Kabir Singh has taken the box office by storm. The film collected Rs 42 crore in two days of its release and on its third day, the film earned Rs 28 crore, making a total collection of Rs 70 crore.

#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Shahrukh Khan Is NOT Over Zero Failure Yet; Refuses To Sign Any Film

#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019... A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Going by the Kabir Singh rage, the film will easily reach the Rs. 100 cr mark by the end of its first week. And if it happens, Kabir Singh will be Shahid's first solo Rs. 100 cr grosser.

On a related note, amid all the craze, the film is also receiving flak from many movie-goers for glorifying toxic masculinity.

A netizen named Vikramaditya @Vikramaditya_99 writes, "Kabir Singh: A classic misogynistic bollywood remake of a south indian movie; lacks an understanding of CONSENT and falls flat on many fundamentals of script writing. I would not be amazed if it does a good business though."

While another netizen named chandrasam @iChandrasam writes, "Libtard logic on Film: Heroine can masturbate in film by using vibrator is called progressive film. But showing a Hero putting ice cubes in his pant is so regressive and film portraying patriarchy."

Nonetheless, the film's business is least affected with all the mixed reactions and Shahid is in one happy space.