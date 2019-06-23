Kabir Singh Box Office Day 3 Collection: Shahid Kapoor On Cloud Nine

Shahid Kapoor is currently in one happy space as his latest release, Kabir Singh has taken the box office by storm. The film collected Rs 42 crore in two days of its release and reports suggest the film would have easily earned between Rs 24-26 crore on its third day i.e., Sunday.

Going by the Kabir Singh rage, it is quite responsible that film will easily reach the Rs. 100 cr mark by the end of its first week. And if it happens, Kabir Singh will be Shahid's first solo Rs. 100 cr grosser.

On a related note, amid all the craze, the film is also receiving flak from many movie-goers for glorifying toxic masculinity.

A netizen named Vikramaditya @Vikramaditya_99 writes, "Kabir Singh: A classic misogynistic bollywood remake of a south indian movie; lacks an understanding of CONSENT and falls flat on many fundamentals of script writing. I would not be amazed if it does a good business though."

While another netizen named chandrasam @iChandrasam writes, "Libtard logic on Film: Heroine can masturbate in film by using vibrator is called progressive film. But showing a Hero putting ice cubes in his pant is so regressive and film portraying patriarchy."

Nonetheless, the film's business is least affected with all the mixed reactions and Shahid is in one happy space.