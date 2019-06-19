Kabir Singh Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Will Shahid's Film Recreate The Magic Of 'Arjun Reddy'?

Kabir Singh Opening Day Box Office Prediction

Film distributor Rahul Verma tweeted, "kabirsingh advance booking in Delhi-Ncr is growing with leaps and bounds. Film is currently targeting opening in the range of 12-13 cr. A good uplift followed by good wom will ensure 14-15 cr nett opening for sure."

The Run-time Of The Film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the run-time duration of the film and wrote, "#CensorNews: #KabirSingh certified 15 by British censors on 18 June 2019. Approved run time: 172 min, 34 sec [2 hours, 52 minutes, 34 seconds]. #Overseas #UK."

Shahid Calls Kabir Singh His Most Challenging Role Till Date

"When the audience watches this film, they will see that it is definitely one of the most challenging characters that I have played. It is very intense, very passionate, very flawed and very real. And it will bring back a lot of memories for a lot of people, of phases that they might have gone through in their lives.

Also, it might help some people deal with a dark phase they might be going through or have gone through. I think sometimes just knowing that you are not the only one, makes a big difference. And Kabir is as honest as it gets about how he feels.

Sometimes it is good to see a character like that. It just helps to let it out," the actor was quoted as saying in an interview.

The Actor Opens Up About Comparisons Between Kabir Singh & Arjun Reddy

"Vijay Deverakonda was spectacular in the film. If you ask me, Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are cousins; they are not the same person. We have tried to do something different because it's important to rediscover the journey of the character.

We shifted the milieu to Delhi and Mumbai; so, by extension, his family and upbringing has changed. But we have retained the fundamental energy of the character."

Shahid On The Pressure Of Box Office Numbers

"I am enjoying talking to everybody about the film but there was a time when I didn't probably because I am happy with the kind of films I am doing now. Kaminey, Haider... I did these films few years back but I think the audience is more accepting and mature of genres like these today. So it is a good time for me.

Who knew then that there will be a bigger audience for such films today? You can't predict these things. I used to enjoy watching these kind of films and discover myself as an actor. It was a selfish choice. But I have also done some films in the past which I didn't know how to sell once it was all over.

But, of course, I am anxious and nervous. As many films that you might have done but that 10 to 15 days before the release, you are all stressed."