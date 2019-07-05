Kabir Singh Total Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor BEATS Salman Khan But Facing One Roadblock

Kabir Singh Has One Roadblock

If Kabir Singh continues to maintain its pace at the box office, the film might enter Rs 300 crore club, which would indeed be a big achievement. Taran Adarsh tweets, "#KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr. Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr. Total: ₹ 213.20 cr. India biz. ⭐️ Will #KabirSingh join the coveted ₹ 300 cr Club?... The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock... Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*."

Will Kabir Singh Top The Highest Grosser List?

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh stands in the second place under the 'Top five highest grossing films of 2019'. While Vicky Kaushal's Uri tops the list, Shahid starrer Kabir Singh is followed by Bharat, Kesari and Total Dhamaal respectively. Now, we gotta wait and watch if Kabir Singh will occupy No 1 rank in its Week 3.

Shahid Is All Hearts Post Kabir Singh's Massive Success

Yesterday, Shahid penned a heartfelt note for his fans post the massive success of Kabir Singh and wrote, "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults."

"To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way."

He Further Wrote..

"More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here's to cinema mirroring life."

"To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story."