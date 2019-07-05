English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kabir Singh Total Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor BEATS Salman Khan But Facing One Roadblock

    By
    |

    Shahid Kapoor is on seventh sky as his film, Kabir Singh is racing ahead at the box office and has already left Salman Khan starrer Bharat far behind. Speaking of the film's total collection, Taran Adarsh tweets, "#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: ₹ 213.20 cr. India biz."

    Kabir Singh Has One Roadblock

    If Kabir Singh continues to maintain its pace at the box office, the film might enter Rs 300 crore club, which would indeed be a big achievement. Taran Adarsh tweets, "#KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr. Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr. Total: ₹ 213.20 cr. India biz. ⭐️ Will #KabirSingh join the coveted ₹ 300 cr Club?... The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock... Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*."

    Will Kabir Singh Top The Highest Grosser List?

    Meanwhile, Kabir Singh stands in the second place under the 'Top five highest grossing films of 2019'. While Vicky Kaushal's Uri tops the list, Shahid starrer Kabir Singh is followed by Bharat, Kesari and Total Dhamaal respectively. Now, we gotta wait and watch if Kabir Singh will occupy No 1 rank in its Week 3.

    Shahid Is All Hearts Post Kabir Singh's Massive Success

    Yesterday, Shahid penned a heartfelt note for his fans post the massive success of Kabir Singh and wrote, "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults."

    "To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way."

    He Further Wrote..

    "More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here's to cinema mirroring life."

    "To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story."

    More KABIR SINGH News

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue