Kalank Box Office Collection Day 2: Negative Reviews Make The Film Witness A Major Dip
Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank witnesses a major drop on its second day at the box office. The film released on April 17, 2019 and instantly, it started getting trolled by the netizens on the social media platforms. Critics also didn't show any mercy to Kalank and ripped it apart by saying that it's nothing but a disaster. Coming back to its second day collection, the film has apparently collected Rs 10 crore on Thursday (Day 2), which is 50% drop in the earnings from day one.
Meanwhile, despite getting heavily trolled by the netizens, a few movie-goers loved Kalank and poured their love on the movie.
Nimra K @nimrakhawaja15
"I couldn't help but watch #kalank for the second time, this time it was just for Zafar. He is so bold and rebellious yet beautiful. You have played his character with so much fidelity that I forgot abt Varun Dhawan in the first few minutes, @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 you guys are love❤️" [sic]
Silence...Akhil You! @akhil_soni17
"So I just watched #Kalank and I realized why you should never trust IMDb ratings especially for Bollywood movies. It's just become popular to complain. It was a good story with good acting. It had some flaws but overall I enjoyed it." [sic]
Khushi @Khushi93771010
"Was most definitely in tears by the end of #KALANK. That's when u know it's definitely a unique cinematic experience! Well done to @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 and the entire cast upstage and backstage! Congratulations on a huge success❤️"
Va1shP1921 @Va1shP
"Just watched #Kalank! Loved it! What brilliant performances by @Varun_dvn, @aliaa08 and @MadhuriDixit! One of @Varun_dvn ‘s best performance till date. Well done! 👏🏼" [sic]
Za @_zarcasm
"Okay done #Kalank!! I fail to understand why worse films get hyped and decent ones get trashed. It's not a masterpiece but I had a really good time. It had everything I love about Bollywood. It could've been so much better thou, they should've had focused on the relationships." [sic]