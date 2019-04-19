Kalank Box Office Collection Day 2: Negative Reviews Make The Film Witness A Major Dip

Nimra K ‏@nimrakhawaja15

"I couldn't help but watch #kalank for the second time, this time it was just for Zafar. He is so bold and rebellious yet beautiful. You have played his character with so much fidelity that I forgot abt Varun Dhawan in the first few minutes, @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 you guys are love❤️" [sic]

Silence...Akhil You! @akhil_soni17

"So I just watched #Kalank and I realized why you should never trust IMDb ratings especially for Bollywood movies. It's just become popular to complain. It was a good story with good acting. It had some flaws but overall I enjoyed it." [sic]

Khushi ‏@Khushi93771010

"Was most definitely in tears by the end of #KALANK. That's when u know it's definitely a unique cinematic experience! Well done to @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 and the entire cast upstage and backstage! Congratulations on a huge success❤️"

Va1shP1921 ‏@Va1shP

"Just watched #Kalank! Loved it! What brilliant performances by @Varun_dvn, @aliaa08 and @MadhuriDixit! One of @Varun_dvn ‘s best performance till date. Well done! 👏🏼" [sic]

Za @_zarcasm

"Okay done #Kalank!! I fail to understand why worse films get hyped and decent ones get trashed. It's not a masterpiece but I had a really good time. It had everything I love about Bollywood. It could've been so much better thou, they should've had focused on the relationships." [sic]