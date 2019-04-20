Kalank Box Office Collection Day 4 (Saturday)

Kalank, which is made on the budget of Rs 150 crores, witnesses minimal growth on Saturday and made a collection of approximately ₹ 12-14 crores, which is surely not a great collection. With its fourth day at the box office, the film has entered Rs 50 crore club but the film has a long way to go before it gets declared as 'flop'. Kalank's total collection by far has been near ₹ 60 crore.

Speaking of Kalank's international box office collection, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Kalank is strong in international markets... Wed + Thu + Fri total: $ 2.85 mn [₹ 19.79 cr]... Day 1: $ 740k . Day 2: $ 910k. Day 3: $ 1.2 mn. Key markets... USA+Canada: $ 950k. UK: £ 379k. UAE+GCC: $ 715k. Australia: A$ 421k."

Kalank was criticized by many trade analysts and movie reviewers. After watching Kalank, trade Analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "OneWordReview... #Kalank: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️ Doesn't live up to the expectations... Writing, music, length play spoilsport... Few dramatic portions work... Second half engaging in parts... Good climax... Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Aditya, Kunal Kemmu top notch. #KalankReview." [sic]

Janhvi Kapoor Dons A Saree For Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

The film released on April 17, 2019.