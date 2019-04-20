English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kalank Box Office Collection Day 4 (Saturday)

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Kalank, which is made on the budget of Rs 150 crores, witnesses minimal growth on Saturday and made a collection of approximately ₹ 12-14 crores, which is surely not a great collection. With its fourth day at the box office, the film has entered Rs 50 crore club but the film has a long way to go before it gets declared as 'flop'. Kalank's total collection by far has been near ₹ 60 crore.

    Speaking of Kalank's international box office collection, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Kalank is strong in international markets... Wed + Thu + Fri total: $ 2.85 mn [₹ 19.79 cr]... Day 1: $ 740k . Day 2: $ 910k. Day 3: $ 1.2 mn. Key markets... USA+Canada: $ 950k. UK: £ 379k. UAE+GCC: $ 715k. Australia: A$ 421k."

    kalank-box-office-collection-day-4-saturday-report

    Kalank was criticized by many trade analysts and movie reviewers. After watching Kalank, trade Analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "OneWordReview... #Kalank: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️ Doesn't live up to the expectations... Writing, music, length play spoilsport... Few dramatic portions work... Second half engaging in parts... Good climax... Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Aditya, Kunal Kemmu top notch. #KalankReview." [sic]

    Janhvi Kapoor Dons A Saree For Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

    The film released on April 17, 2019.

    Read more about: kalank box office
    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 0:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue