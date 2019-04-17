Kalank FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Starrer FAILS To Atrract Footfalls
The much-awaited release of 2019, Kalank starring Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, hit the theatres yesterday (April 17, 2019) and unfortunately, the film failed to live upto the audiences' expectation! Most of the reviews for Kalank was against the film and many film critics criticized the movie owing to its poor story-telling and lack of soul. Having said that, when it comes to the firsy day box office collection of Kalank, the film would have earned between ₹13 - ₹15 crores. (We will update the official number soon).
According to the trade analysts, the film should have collected around ₹20 crore but owing to negative reviews, Kalank failed to attract major number of footfalls in evening and night shows! Meanwhile, here's how audiences reacted after watching Kalank..
Movie World @PugalTheWarrior
"#Kalank Ratings: Best Cast And Production design but Doesn't live up to the expectations..Writing, music, length play spoilsport...Few dramatic portions work..Second half engaging in parts..Good climax." [sic]
Jyoti Ranjan @JyotiLipun2210
"#Kalank Rating -10/5 . Disgusting movie . Don't waste your money #KalankReview." [sic]
Akash Kaushik @SarcasticGolem
"@karanjohar U ruined ur dad's dream. This movie is crap. #Kalank #KalankMovieReview #KalankReview #KalankBoxOffice." [sic]
Surya Komal @SuryaKomal
"Man #Kalank was so long and so boring. I spent the last 3 hours in pure pain and agony. Will explain further in my review @jfmfofficial. #KalankReview." [sic]
nimesh nair @nimeshnair3
"Watched #kalank .. mesmerizing in all good ways .. the star cast is the biggest asset for the film . @aliaa08 never misses a note and looks dam beautiful @Varun_dvn is strong, funny, and holds his command throughout the film @MadhuriDixit reminds us why she is the queen ." [sic]
Zoya Fatima @fatima_zoya26
"Every character had its own story, and all the actors have done a fab job in creating #Kalank Wont be able to get the film out of my mind for long!" [sic]
Ritika @ritzk122
"#Kalank is not a movie, it's an headache with repetive storyline and stretch plot one of the worst movie i have ever saw in cinema hall, totally disappointed..1/5 ." [sic]
Critics RIP APART Kalank; Call Varun-Alia's Film A GARGANTUAN DISAPPOINTMENT