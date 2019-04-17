Kalank FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Starrer FAILS To Atrract Footfalls

Movie World @PugalTheWarrior

"#Kalank Ratings: Best Cast And Production design but Doesn't live up to the expectations..Writing, music, length play spoilsport...Few dramatic portions work..Second half engaging in parts..Good climax." [sic]

Jyoti Ranjan ‏@JyotiLipun2210

"#Kalank Rating -10/5 . Disgusting movie . Don't waste your money #KalankReview." [sic]

Akash Kaushik‏ @SarcasticGolem

"@karanjohar U ruined ur dad's dream. This movie is crap. #Kalank #KalankMovieReview #KalankReview #KalankBoxOffice." [sic]

Surya Komal‏ @SuryaKomal

"Man #Kalank was so long and so boring. I spent the last 3 hours in pure pain and agony. Will explain further in my review @jfmfofficial. #KalankReview." [sic]

nimesh nair‏ @nimeshnair3

"Watched #kalank .. mesmerizing in all good ways .. the star cast is the biggest asset for the film . @aliaa08 never misses a note and looks dam beautiful @Varun_dvn is strong, funny, and holds his command throughout the film @MadhuriDixit reminds us why she is the queen ." [sic]

Zoya Fatima‏ @fatima_zoya26

"Every character had its own story, and all the actors have done a fab job in creating #Kalank Wont be able to get the film out of my mind for long!" [sic]

Ritika‏ @ritzk122

"#Kalank is not a movie, it's an headache with repetive storyline and stretch plot one of the worst movie i have ever saw in cinema hall, totally disappointed..1/5 ." [sic]