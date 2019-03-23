Kesari SECOND DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Film Is Solid On Day 2

Kesari Box Office Day 2 Collection: Akshay Kumar | Parineeti Chopra | Anurag Singh | FilmiBeat

This week saw the release of Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari which is based on the 'Battle Of Saragarh'. The film turned out to be the biggest opener of 2019 by minting Rs. 21.06 crore on Thursday. However, Kesari saw a little dip in its collection on Friday as it was a working day. The Akshay Kumar starrer collected Rs. 16.70 crore.

Speaking about the box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Kesari is solid on Day 2... Decline on a working day - after a holiday - is common, but the decline is less this time... Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4... Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: ₹ 37.76 cr. India biz.

He further wrote, "#Kesari aims at No. 1 spot as far as *opening weekend* is concerned... Trending better than #GullyBoy and #TotalDhamaal... Will surpass *extended weekend* [Thu-Sun] of #GullyBoy [₹ 72.45 cr] as well as *traditional weekend* [Fri-Sun] of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr]."

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about watching this historical drama.

Yash ‏ @VaidyaYash2 "So many brave historical stories were wiped out by Britishers ,but they can't hide the one #Kesari .Thanq @akshaykumar sir for showing us the real pride of India. #36sikh.Feeling Proud for #IndianArmy too. Jai Hind." Vikas Shukla ‏ @vikas_shukla007 "#Kesari what a film, bravest fights ever, one of the best of all time, salute to you @akshaykumar sir for inspiration us as always & team. Goosebumps with every fight scene with great emotions. Thanks for presenting the history to world. Also salute to our brave 21 soldiers." 🦅 ‏ @LongDrive___ "#Kesari is an outstanding movie. Loved every bit of it ;great to know beautiful history of india through this movie.@akshaykumar killed it ; what a performance man. U r a Legend of bollywood #KesariReview !!" Juhi Sharma ‏ @sharma_juhi6 'It made me cry, laugh and feel proud... #Kesari No one could have done justice to this film except you. Thankyou @akshaykumar.' Dilraj Singh Bhinder ‏ @bhinder_dilraj '#kesari must watch movie!! I did watched the movie yesterday night and I'm still unable to come out from emotional and jaw dropping action scenes @akshaykumar paji thankyou for putting light on a forgotten battle.'

ALSO READ: Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Triumphs As A Braveheart But Is Let Down By Tedious Writing!