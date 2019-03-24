Kesari Saturday (Day 3) Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark
Akshay Kumar's Kesari minted an opening box office collection of Rs 21.06 crore and is the biggest opener of this year. The historical drama collected Rs. 16.70 crore on Friday. This was followed by a slight increase in its box office collection on Saturday as it earned Rs. 18.75 crore. The three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 56.51 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to tweet the three-day box office collection and wrote, "#Kesari shows an upward trend on Day 3 [Sat]... Metros pick up, mass circuits good... Big Day 4 [Sun] on the cards... Eyes ₹ 80 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 56.51 cr. India biz."
Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.
Sunil Patni @sunil_patni
"#Kesari Superb!! Goosebumps in most part of the movie. Story of an amazing bravery by 21 Sikh soldiers against 10000 invaders in battle of #Saragarhi. Awesome performance by @akshaykumar."
shafaq Shaikh @shafu1998
"#KesariReview what a movie,I literally had goosebumps while watching it.Great acting by sir @akshaykumar and the whole crew.Altough the movie deserves a standing ovation,but the only thing that upsets me is the way they have portrayed the term #jihad .It ain't jihad."
seema pareek (Romil's Craziest Fan) @seemapareek306
"Watched #Kesari What a movie. Really hats off to those soliders. Really I was in tears in the second half. Great acting by Akshay kumar & entire team....
#KesariAtPVR #KesariReview."
Prateek (ପ୍ରତୀକ୍) @boomshankar
"#Kesari : Average 3/5 Lengthened unnecessaryly. Boring in the middle part. Could have been short yet powerful by removing the unnecessary scenes. Still @akshaykumar steals the show in climax fight scene. #KesariReview #KesariMovieReview."
raman @its_ramann
"Cinematography of #kesari just breathtaking .. @akshaykumar sir is outstanding as usual,music is great and just helps understanding movie's pace. Just speechless. There were a foreign trailer reactor who was saying that it is like India's 300 but it is our #Kesari #KesariReview."
