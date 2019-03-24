Kesari Saturday (Day 3) Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Continues To Impress!

Sunil Patni ‏ @sunil_patni

"#Kesari Superb!! Goosebumps in most part of the movie. Story of an amazing bravery by 21 Sikh soldiers against 10000 invaders in battle of #Saragarhi. Awesome performance by @akshaykumar."

shafaq Shaikh ‏ @shafu1998

"#KesariReview what a movie,I literally had goosebumps while watching it.Great acting by sir @akshaykumar and the whole crew.Altough the movie deserves a standing ovation,but the only thing that upsets me is the way they have portrayed the term #jihad .It ain't jihad."

seema pareek (Romil's Craziest Fan) ‏ @seemapareek306

"Watched #Kesari What a movie. Really hats off to those soliders. Really I was in tears in the second half. Great acting by Akshay kumar & entire team....

#KesariAtPVR #KesariReview."

Prateek (ପ୍ରତୀକ୍) @boomshankar

"#Kesari : Average 3/5 Lengthened unnecessaryly. Boring in the middle part. Could have been short yet powerful by removing the unnecessary scenes. Still @akshaykumar steals the show in climax fight scene. #KesariReview #KesariMovieReview."

raman ‏ @its_ramann

"Cinematography of #kesari just breathtaking .. @akshaykumar sir is outstanding as usual,music is great and just helps understanding movie's pace. Just speechless. There were a foreign trailer reactor who was saying that it is like India's 300 but it is our #Kesari #KesariReview."