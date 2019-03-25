Kesari Weekend Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets The Highest Opening Weekend Of 2019!

Kesari Box Office First Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar | Parineeti Chopra | Anurag Singh FilmiBeat

Akshay Kumar's Kesari based on the Battle of Saragarhi, opened to impressive numbers at the box office on Thursday by minting Rs. 21.06 crore. This was followed by Rs. 16.75 crore on Friday and Rs. 18.75 crore on Saturday. The film collected Rs. 21.51 crore on Sunday.

Speaking about the weekend box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Kesari puts up an impressive total... North circuits are superb... While the 4-day total is good, the biz on Sat and Sun should've been higher, since the word of mouth is excellent... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr. Total: ₹ 78.07 cr. India biz."

He posted, "Section of the industry feels #IPL2019 curtailed the growth of #Kesari on Sat [evening] and Sun... Two days that could've made a biggg difference to the *extended* weekend total... Weekdays pivotal... Strong numbers and solid trending [Mon-Thu] are a must."

"#Kesari benchmarks... Highest *Day 1* of 2019 [so far]: ₹ 21.06 cr

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

Crossed ₹ 75 cr: Day 4

Highest opening weekend of 2019 [so far]: ₹ 78.07 cr [4 days; Thu-Sun]

India biz," he further added.

Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about this historical drama.

Sanya Bhatia ‏ @SanyaBhatia7 "The movie Kesari is a marvelous projection of courage, power & the spirit of #Indiansoldiers at all times. Congratulating @akshaykumar and all the 21 actors for the success. Just 1 thing that my parents missed, wish the song 'Sanu Kendi' was a part of the movie." Pallavi Bhoirekar @pallavi_b12 "I just wished #KesariReview could have been a lot lot better. No clue what made the director not showcase much on the actual war that explains the valour of 21courageous Sikh Soldiers . The series on Netflix purely justified. Not that happy with movie." Vishal Baid ‏ @VishalBaid12 "#Kesari what a wonderful movie depicting courage, power and bravery. Based on the real events of one of the bravest battle where 21 brave soldiers fought against 10000. Brilliant performance by the @teamkesari #beingindian Indeed a great watch #KesariReview." Swyrik ‏ @swyrik "The story narration was really beautiful. Akshay Kumar once again captures the audience hearts with his stunning performance. Kudos to the entire team of Kesari. #Kesari #KesariReview #AkshayKumar." Rahul Saini ‏ @RahulSaini_ "What a incredible movie @akshaykumar sir #KesariReview that's why we love you because you never stick with only 1 character. U always improve yourself and always amaze us with your performance. A big thanks to all #Kesarimovie team."

