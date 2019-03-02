English
    Luka Chuppi FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Kriti's Film Beats Sushant's Sonchiriya!

    By
    |
    Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection: Kartik Aryan| Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi | FilmiBeat

    Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi which released this Friday has sprung a surprise at the box office. The film revolving around the theme of live-in relationships has got an impressive opening despite the mixed reviews by critics. With a thumbs up from the audience, Luka Chuppi has beat the opening day collection of films like Raazi, Stree, Badhaai Ho and Kartik's own film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

    Speaking aboout the first day box office collection, this Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer minted an opening collection of Rs. 8.01 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#LukaChuppi has superb Day 1... Springs a big, big surprise... Opens bigger than #Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], #Stree [₹ 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [₹ 7.29 cr]... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 8.01 cr. India biz."

    He further wrote, "#LukaChuppi is Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener... Opening day biz:
    2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr
    2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr
    2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr
    2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1.
    India biz."

    Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the film-

    JaTin GuLati ‏ @JatinGu379

    "#LukaChuppi Outstanding & Entertaining Movie
    @kritisanon Ma'am is mindblowing superb acting & @TheAaryanKartik Sir's Acting is Fantastic as always
    I Give 4/5 Star."

    Rohit Bhatnagar @justscorpion

    "Mazaa aagaya #LukaChuppi dekh kar, leaves me in splits! @TheAaryanKartik, bhai you are a visual treat, @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti, you both made me laugh so much! @Laxman10072 @MaddockFilms @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar @kritisanon @pathakvinay #DineshVijan, good work team."

    Sarthak Mishra @01mishra_jee

    "Oh oh oh Bhai @TheAaryanKartik and my most favorite actree (also crush) @kritisanon what a splendid performances. #LukaChuppi."

    Prashant Singh ‏ @SinghhPrashant

    "An exhilarating rollercoaster ride. Loved how @TheAaryanKartik uses silences, pauses & subtle nuances for an 'unlike-Sonu' outing & @kritisanon is in top form. Looks stunning & brings in a natural, relatable flair - a rare combo. Assured debut by #LaxmanUtekar.#LukaChuppi."

    Raj Shrivastava ‏ @RajShri80015182

    "Dinesh Vijan and a team came with another amazing movie #LukaChuppi with a great acting and direction with a message. It's out and out superb film, everyone must watch it."

    ALSO READ: Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon's Hide & Seek Makes For A Breezy Game!

