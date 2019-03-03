Luka Chuppi SECOND DAY (Saturday) Box Office Collection: Kartik-Kriti's Film Zooms Upwards!

Dhaval Khemani ‏ @Dhaval_DTK

"Watched #LukaChhupi really great act by @kritisanon @TheAaryanKartik @Aparshakti specially Kriti was looking too cute that I want to be guddu. But really enjoyed alot & very much comedy & family entertainment movie with great screen plays acting & story & romance."

akshita ‏ @akshitatabye

"Ignore the fact that all the songs are remakes but #LukaChhupi is actually pretty great! It is really funny and tackles the issue of stigma around live-in relationships really well. I had an amazing time. Would totally recommend. @TheAaryanKartik you have my heart."

Monu ‏ @Monu19842

"#LukaChhupi is a laughter journey with @kritisanon @TheAaryanKartik @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti. Loved small nuisances from small cities captured and filmed really well. Need more movies like this in such tension full atmosphere. Laughed first time after 02/14. Good job."

Karan Bhansali ‏ @KaranBhansali28

"Haven't watched a film as hilarious as #LukaChhupi in a while! Propagates the cause of a Live-in so effectively! Pankaj Tripathi is so in the mood!"

Vinamra ‏ @vinamravinamra8

"Saw #LukaChhupi at a packed cinema today. @TheAaryanKartik and @kritisanon shine in this funny and frothy romance. Both deliver effortless performances. Truly an entertainer..."