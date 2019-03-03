English
    Luka Chuppi SECOND DAY (Saturday) Box Office Collection: Kartik-Kriti's Film Zooms Upwards!

    Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi received an impressive opening of Rs 8.01 crore on Friday. The film revolving around the theme of live-in relationships is winning hearts all around which has translated into impressive box office numbers on Day 2.

    Speaking about the second day box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2... Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz."

    Meanwhile, praises continue to pour in for this Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon starrer on Twitter.

    Dhaval Khemani ‏ @Dhaval_DTK

    "Watched #LukaChhupi really great act by @kritisanon @TheAaryanKartik @Aparshakti specially Kriti was looking too cute that I want to be guddu. But really enjoyed alot & very much comedy & family entertainment movie with great screen plays acting & story & romance."

    akshita ‏ @akshitatabye

    "Ignore the fact that all the songs are remakes but #LukaChhupi is actually pretty great! It is really funny and tackles the issue of stigma around live-in relationships really well. I had an amazing time. Would totally recommend. @TheAaryanKartik you have my heart."

    Monu ‏ @Monu19842

    "#LukaChhupi is a laughter journey with @kritisanon @TheAaryanKartik @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti. Loved small nuisances from small cities captured and filmed really well. Need more movies like this in such tension full atmosphere. Laughed first time after 02/14. Good job."

    Karan Bhansali ‏ @KaranBhansali28

    "Haven't watched a film as hilarious as #LukaChhupi in a while! Propagates the cause of a Live-in so effectively! Pankaj Tripathi is so in the mood!"

    Vinamra ‏ @vinamravinamra8

    "Saw #LukaChhupi at a packed cinema today. @TheAaryanKartik and @kritisanon shine in this funny and frothy romance. Both deliver effortless performances. Truly an entertainer..."

    ALSO READ: Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon's Hide & Seek Makes For A Breezy Game!

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
