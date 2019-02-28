Luka Chuppi Vs Sonchiriya Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Which Film Will Score Big?
This week, Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi is slated to lock horns at the box office with Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya. While the former revolves around the plot of live-in relationships, the latter follows the story of a legion of dreaded, warring dacoits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands.
According to trade analyst Girish Johar, 'Both the films have their own space at the ticket counters since they belong to different genres." So which film will entice the audience most? Let's find out here.
Luka Chuppi Vs Sonchiriya
Trade analyst Girish Johar believes that though both the films will have their own audience at the box office, Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi will be the front-runner this week.
Luka Chuppi Box Office Prediction Day 1
The romantic-comedy will definitely attract the youth and college-going crowd and is expected to mint Rs 6 to 8 crore on its opening day.
Some Stiff Competition
However, Luka Chuppi might face some tough competition from Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy which is still running in the theatres.
Sonchiriya Box Office Prediction Day 1
The Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar starrer is expected to collect around Rs 1.5 crore on Friday.
Sonchiriya Will Be Backing On Word Of Mouth
Johar was quoted as saying by Indian Express, "Sonchiriya looks like a niche, rustic and a raw film and is not a mass-action drama. Though its trailer was much-talked about, the awareness level around the film is on the lower side. Also, it has no songs. So, the film will be backing on word of mouth. It will not be the frontrunner, but it can surely catch up over the weekend. I peg the film somewhere around Rs 1.5 crore."
Sonchiriya Has A Strong Undercurrent
He further added, "Sonchiriya is backed by top talents like Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey, so it has a strong undercurrent. The first preference, for me, would be Luka Chuppi, but I am not ruling out anything for Sonchiriya. It can grow over the weekend if there is a positive word of mouth."
