Luka Chuppi Vs Sonchiriya Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Which Film Will Score Big?

Luka Chuppi Vs Sonchiriya

Trade analyst Girish Johar believes that though both the films will have their own audience at the box office, Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi will be the front-runner this week.

Luka Chuppi Box Office Prediction Day 1

The romantic-comedy will definitely attract the youth and college-going crowd and is expected to mint Rs 6 to 8 crore on its opening day.

Some Stiff Competition

However, Luka Chuppi might face some tough competition from Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy which is still running in the theatres.

Sonchiriya Box Office Prediction Day 1

The Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar starrer is expected to collect around Rs 1.5 crore on Friday.

Sonchiriya Will Be Backing On Word Of Mouth

Johar was quoted as saying by Indian Express, "Sonchiriya looks like a niche, rustic and a raw film and is not a mass-action drama. Though its trailer was much-talked about, the awareness level around the film is on the lower side. Also, it has no songs. So, the film will be backing on word of mouth. It will not be the frontrunner, but it can surely catch up over the weekend. I peg the film somewhere around Rs 1.5 crore."

Sonchiriya Has A Strong Undercurrent

He further added, "Sonchiriya is backed by top talents like Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey, so it has a strong undercurrent. The first preference, for me, would be Luka Chuppi, but I am not ruling out anything for Sonchiriya. It can grow over the weekend if there is a positive word of mouth."