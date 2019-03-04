Luka Chuppi Weekend Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Film Mints Rs 32.13 Crore

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi which released last Friday is having an impressive run at the box office and winning hearts all over. After an opening box office collection of Rs. 8.01 crore, the movie minted Rs. 10.08 crore on Saturday and Rs. 14.04 crore on Sunday. The total three-day box office now stands at Rs. 32.13 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#LukaChuppi emerges a winner... Shows superb growth on Day 2 and 3... Biz doubles at many screens on Day 3... Has ₹ 30 cr+ weekend... Will remain strong today due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr. Total: ₹ 32.13 cr. India biz."

He further wrote, "Top 5 *opening weekend* biz - 2019... 1. #GullyBoy [4-day extended weekend] / Valentine Day weekend 2. #TotalDhamaal / non-holiday 3. #Manikarnika / Republic Day weekend 4. #UriTheSurgicalStrike / non-holiday 5. #LukaChuppi / non-holiday India biz."

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer.

SAMEER PARASHAR ‏ @BobbyDeolFanBoy "So #LukaChuppi is a movie worth every penny! Filled with witty and hilarious dialogues. amazing chemistry between @TheAaryanKartik and @kritisanon . Takes a tongue-in-cheek dig at society's attitude towards live-in relationship as a taboo." Deepika Sharma ‏ @MsDeepikaS "#LukaChuppi : Entertaining Rom-Com Film. @TheAaryanKartik & @TripathiiPankaj stole the show." Ronald D. Sampson ‏ @RDSampson_25 "As much as I loved @kritisanon in Bareilly Ki Barfi, her performance in #LukaChuppi was simply incredible. Also, @TheAaryanKartik did a stunning job too. All in all, a wonderful movie. 4.2/5." Vinish Gupta ‏ @13vini "Absolutely loved #LukaChuppi what a lovely film. @kritisanon u r amazing, looking awesome & super performance, in love with u after this film 😍." Shinzuuu ‏ @thediaryofshinz "Finally👅 @TheAaryanKartik East or west, Guddu Shukla is the best👀💋 I just loved your acting in the whole movie. You are just mind blowing😍It was truly a movie worth watching. #KartikAaryan #teamkartikaaryan #LukaChuppi."

