Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 4: This Kangana Ranaut Film Is Inching Towards 50 Crore Mark!

Manikarnika Shows Decent Performance On Monday

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures and posted, "#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%... North circuits continue to lead... Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu."

Manikarnika Overseas Box Office Collection

The Kangana Ranaut starrer minted 19,061 USD [Rs. 13.56 lacs] from 14 screens in Australia and 6,544 USD [Rs. 4.65 lacs] from 13 screens in New Zealand on Monday.

The Landing Cost Of The Film Is Reportedly Rs.110 Crores

According to the makers of the film, Manikarnika is already a super-hit. Reportedly, the landing cost of Manikarnika is 110 crores. According to sources, the film's digital rights have already been sold to Amazon for 40 crores. The distribution rights of the film got sold for 65 crores and the satellite rights for 25 crores.

Speaking About Thackeray Box Office Collection

On the other hand, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui film based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray too saw a fall in numbers on Monday.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the movie grossed around Rs. 3.50 crores on Monday taking the box office collection to a total of around Rs. 26.40 crores. (estimated)