    Manikarnika OPENING DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut Shouldn't Be Worried

    It's known to all of us what Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi mean to Kangana Ranaut. She has put everything in this film and luckily, the film has been received well by the audience. As far as the critics are concerned, they have also given mixed reaction to the movie, which isn't bad. In fact, popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh has praised the movie proudly and called it powerful.

    Considering the film occupancy and positive reaction from audiences, the film would have easily earned between Rs 7-9 crores on its opening day (Friday) at the box office and it's a decent start! (We will update the official number soon.)

    Here’s How Taran Adarsh Praised The Movie

    "#OneWordReview... #Manikarnika: POWERFUL.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You're terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview." [sic]

    Good News For Kangana!

    While speaking about how the movie has been performing at the box office on its first day, trade analyst Girish Johar told an entertainment portal, "The occupancy from what I have seen is around the mark of 30 per cent.

    This is above average and the film will pick up pace in the evening as people are liking it."

    Footfalls Are Expected To Increase

    He further added, "From what I have heard so far, the reviews are pretty good. The reviews are ranging from good to above average."

    Girish Johar On Kangana’s Directorial Stint

    Speaking about the same, "Everyone has applauded Kangana Ranaut. It is a brave move for Kangana to release a film on this mammoth scale despite all the hurdles she had to face in terms of cast being changed and director leaving, so that is a huge responsibility.

    So, I would really want to pat her back for bringing out a film which everyone is enjoying."

