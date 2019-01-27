English
    Manikarnika Second Day (Saturday) Box Office Collection: What A Remarkable Growth

    Good news for all Kangana Ranaut fans out there. Kangana Ranaut's much-ambitious project, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi got released on January 25, 2019 and the film performed pretty good on its opening day. On its second day, the film's collection took a huge leap at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the collection and wrote, "#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu."

    manikarnika-second-day-box-office-collection-saturday-box-business-report

    Earlier, he had also praised the movie by saying, "#OneWordReview... #Manikarnika: POWERFUL.. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You're terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview."

    Another film critic Sumit M Kadel also praised the movie and had written, "#Manikarnika is PHENOMENAL , an awe-aspiring saga of Rani Laxmi Bai valor & patriotism, Kangana delivers a legendary performance which will set a new benchmark. Direction, screenplay, Dialogues Fantastic, Action sequences gives you goosebumps. BLOCKBUSTER- Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (4.5)."

    Speaking of its third day collection, Sumit M kadel wrote, "#MANIKARNIKA Sunday- Same as Saturday & even better at some centers. Film is heading towards₹ 45-46 cr nett weekend. (Highest ever for a women centric film."

    Sumit M kadel also wrote, "Manikarnika was sold to regional distributors for approx ₹65 cr nett all Ind. Film needs to collect ₹ 120 cr nett to get HIT verdict at the box office."
    Directed by Kangana & Krrish, the film also casts Ankita Lokhande in the key role.

    Read more about: manikarnika
    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
