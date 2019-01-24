Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Box Office Prediction: Both The Films Will Make This Much On Day 1 (Friday)

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Prediction (Day 1) Friday

As per early estimates, the Kangana Ranaut starrer might collect anywhere between Rs 10 to 15 Crores on Friday (Day 1) at the box office. That's a pretty good number for an opening!

Thackeray Box Office Collection (Day 1) Friday

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is not left behind and as per early estimates, the biopic will collect anywhere between Rs 4 to 5 Crores on Friday (Day 1) at the box office.

Manikarnika Will Overtake Thackeray

Early predictions claim that Manikarnika will easily overtake Thackeray at the box office on the first day of its release. If both the movies are good, the word of mouth is enough to add more footfalls to the theatres and in return, will give a boost to the box office collections during the weekend.

Budget Vs Returns On Investment

While Manikarnika was made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 Crores, we'll have to wait and watch if the movie can cross the returns on investment quickly and on the other hand, Thackeray was made on a budget of Rs 30 Crores and going by the buzz around the movie, it might cross the amount within the first week of its release.