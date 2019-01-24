Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Box Office Prediction: Both The Films Will Make This Much On Day 1 (Friday)
Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to clash alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray tomorrow on January 25, 2019 and expectations are high for both the movies as the trailers were impressive and the audiences loved them. Also, the Republic Day holiday will add more footfalls to the theatres and we'll have to see who will get the maximum footfalls. Will it be Manikarnika or Thackeray? Check out the box office predictions of both the movies below.
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Prediction (Day 1) Friday
As per early estimates, the Kangana Ranaut starrer might collect anywhere between Rs 10 to 15 Crores on Friday (Day 1) at the box office. That's a pretty good number for an opening!
Thackeray Box Office Collection (Day 1) Friday
Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is not left behind and as per early estimates, the biopic will collect anywhere between Rs 4 to 5 Crores on Friday (Day 1) at the box office.
Manikarnika Will Overtake Thackeray
Early predictions claim that Manikarnika will easily overtake Thackeray at the box office on the first day of its release. If both the movies are good, the word of mouth is enough to add more footfalls to the theatres and in return, will give a boost to the box office collections during the weekend.
Budget Vs Returns On Investment
While Manikarnika was made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 Crores, we'll have to wait and watch if the movie can cross the returns on investment quickly and on the other hand, Thackeray was made on a budget of Rs 30 Crores and going by the buzz around the movie, it might cross the amount within the first week of its release.
