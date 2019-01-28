English
    Manikarnika Weekend Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut Film Has An Impressive First Weekend

    By
    |

    Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which hit the theatrical screens on January 25, performed exceptionally well over the weekend at the box office and is Kangana's biggest opener. The film based on Rani Laxmibai, had a dull start but picked up business over the weekend because of Republic Day holiday.

    Speaking about the Day 3 box office collection, Manikarnika minted Rs. 15.70 crores on Sunday taking the three-day box office total to Rs. 42.55 crores.

    Manikarnika Weekend Box Office Collection

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana's biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu."

    Sadguru Had Praised The Film

    He had posted, "#Manikarnika epitomizes valour, commitment & passion of an Indian woman who left a mark on the nation's history & its struggle for freedom. This wonderful work of Indian cinema instills immense national pride. Congratulations. -Sg @KanganaFanClub @prasoonjoshi_."

    Kangana On Portraying Rani Laxmibai On Screen

    The actress was earlier quoted as saying, "I've grown up listening to Rani Laxmi Bai's legend and folklore like all of us but at the same time I did not know the intensity of her life.

    Her youth had gone in battling the enemy and preparing the regular people to become warriors. What was unknown about her life is that she fought for many things that are acceptable today like adoption and women empowerment.

    She was completely against untouchability and she neither believed in the caste system. She was a Brahmin who fought like Kshatriyas. She fought against Bargad Pratha, Parda system, caste system and untouchability. She fought for all these things relentlessly and conquered all those.

    She was a visionary and I value the freedom that we have because of her a lot more."

    Kangana vs Krish

    Of late, the film is grabbing headlines for all controversial reasons after Manikarnika co-director Krish made explosive statements about Kangana Ranaut.

