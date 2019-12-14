    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mardaani 2 First-Day Box Office Collections: A Slow Start For Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller!

      By
      |

      Rani Mukerji's much-awaited thriller, 'Mardaani 2' hit the theatrical screens on Friday (December 13, 2019). The film helmed by Gopi Puthran, stars Rani Mukerji as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy which sets out to nail down a serial rapist played by TV actor Vishal Jethwa.

      mardaanis2

      The film opened to mixed reviews with a thumbs up from both, the audience and critics for Rani and Vishal's brilliant performances. Speaking about the first-day box office collections, the film minted Rs. 3.80 crore nett. on Friday. With positive word-of-mouth, the thriller is expected to pick up business over the weekend.

      Meanwhile, the other Bollywood release, Rishi Kapoor-Emraan Hashmi starrer 'The Body' which is an official remake of a Spanish mystery-thriller by the same name, failed to impress the audience and film critics. Buzz is that the film collected around Rs. 50 lakhs on its opening day.

      Talking about 'Mardaani 2', Rani Mukerji earlier praised her co-star Vishal Jethwa in an interview with DNA and said, "Working with him has been amazing! The antagonist is very, important. Without an antagonist, Shivani Shivaji Roy is very weak. So when we got the idea of doing Mardaani 2, the challenge was who's going to be playing the antagonist. Tahir (Raj Bhasin) did a wonderful job in the first Mardaani and he was brilliant. So I'm hoping that the boy gets as much love even more than what Tahir got. I'm keeping my fingers crossed, and I hope that his career takes off from this film."

      Well, Rani's words have come true as post the film's release, Vishal's impressive act in the film has caught everyone's attention.

      Mardaani 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji And Vishal Jethwa's Engaging Thriller Exposes A Harsh Reality!

      Who Is Mardaani 2's Mystery Villain Vishal Jethwa?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue