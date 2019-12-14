Mardaani 2 First-Day Box Office Collections: A Slow Start For Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller!

Rani Mukerji's much-awaited thriller, 'Mardaani 2' hit the theatrical screens on Friday (December 13, 2019). The film helmed by Gopi Puthran, stars Rani Mukerji as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy which sets out to nail down a serial rapist played by TV actor Vishal Jethwa.

The film opened to mixed reviews with a thumbs up from both, the audience and critics for Rani and Vishal's brilliant performances. Speaking about the first-day box office collections, the film minted Rs. 3.80 crore nett. on Friday. With positive word-of-mouth, the thriller is expected to pick up business over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the other Bollywood release, Rishi Kapoor-Emraan Hashmi starrer 'The Body' which is an official remake of a Spanish mystery-thriller by the same name, failed to impress the audience and film critics. Buzz is that the film collected around Rs. 50 lakhs on its opening day.

Talking about 'Mardaani 2', Rani Mukerji earlier praised her co-star Vishal Jethwa in an interview with DNA and said, "Working with him has been amazing! The antagonist is very, important. Without an antagonist, Shivani Shivaji Roy is very weak. So when we got the idea of doing Mardaani 2, the challenge was who's going to be playing the antagonist. Tahir (Raj Bhasin) did a wonderful job in the first Mardaani and he was brilliant. So I'm hoping that the boy gets as much love even more than what Tahir got. I'm keeping my fingers crossed, and I hope that his career takes off from this film."

Well, Rani's words have come true as post the film's release, Vishal's impressive act in the film has caught everyone's attention.

