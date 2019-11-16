Marjaavaan FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Sidharth-Tara's Film Impresses The Masses

    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's 'Marjaavaan' released in theatres on Friday (November 15, 2019). The film stars Riteish Deshmukh as a vertically-challenged villain and Rakul Preet Singh. Despite receiving poor reviews from the critics, the film succeeded in raking in a respectable collection on the first day of its release.

      Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and posted the first-day box office collections of the film. He wrote, "#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz." (sic)

      Meanwhile, here's what the netizens had to say after watching this revenge drama.

      Lavanya L Narayanan @lav_narayanan

      Lavanya L Narayanan @lav_narayanan

      "Tara hands the gun to Sid and he shoots her. That's the ticket guy at the entrance handing your ticket back, wishing your brain cells a painful death. #MarjaavaanReview." (sic)

      sudhanshu mishra @sidmishra02

      sudhanshu mishra @sidmishra02

      "Effort of @SidMalhotra was too good. The effort he has given in this movie is just bangg. The impression as hero or superhero is fascinating his character. Role of dwarf by @Riteishdwas just amazing. One of the best Best direction of 2k19 @zmilap." (sic)

      nikhil kasbekar @nikhilkas

      nikhil kasbekar @nikhilkas

      "Marjaavaan is a true masterpiece of Indian cinema. Probably the second best Indian film ever after Kanti shah's Gunda #Marjaavan #MarjaavaanReview." (sic)

      Hitman @sixerking66

      Hitman @sixerking66

      "#Marjaavaan #MarjaavaanReview One word review - POWERFULMarjaavaan is a perfect mass entertainer with solid emotional and impactful love story..

      @SidMalhotra career best performance he owns the character and that every matchsticks seen." (sic)

      Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
