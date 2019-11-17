Marjaavaan SECOND DAY Box Office Collections: Sidharth-Tara's Film Picks Up Business

Despite receiving negative reviews from the critics, Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's 'Marjaavaan' which released on November 15, is steady at the box office on its second day of release.

The revenge drama minted an opening collection of Rs. 7.03 crore on Day 1 which was followed by Rs. 7.21 crore. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 14.24 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to share the two-day box office collection of this Milap Zaveri directorial and posted, #Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 14.24 cr. #India biz." (sic)

Check out the tweet here.

#Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 14.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2019

'Marjaavaan' revolves around Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria)'s love story which gets thwarted with the entry of a vertically-challenged Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh).

The other release of the week- Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty's 'Motichor Chaknachoor' collected around Rs. 4 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, it minted around Rs. 5 crore. Made on an estimated budget of Rs. 20 crore, the total box office collection now stands at around Rs. 9 crore.

