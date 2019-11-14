Marjaavaan Vs Motichoor Chaknachoor Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Which Film Will Impress At BO?

Marjaavaan Opening Day Box Office Prediction

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, this Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria-Riteish Deshmukh starrer is expected to mint an estimated box office collection of around Rs 6-8 crore on its first day of opening.

The Film Is Expected To Do Well In Single Screens

With its crowd-pleasing dialogues, action, drama and Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's star-crossed love story, 'Marjaavaan' ticks all the boxes when it comes to impressing the masses. Plus, the trailer and the songs have also received a good response from the audience.

A Positive Buzz Will Add More To The Box Office Collections

If the plot of this Sidharth Malhotra film connects with the audience, one can expect the movie to pick up business over the weekend.

Motichoor Chaknachoor First Day Box Office Prediction

Speaking about this Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty starrer, the buzz around this movie is quite low and one can expect it to collect around a crore or two on its opening day.