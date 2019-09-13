Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark; Achieves This New Feat!
It's a big victory for Akshay Kumar and his 'Mission Mangal' team! The space film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in its fourth week of release. Not just that, it is now also the highest-grossing Independence Day release in the country.
Starring an ensemble cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, the film received glowing reviews from the critics and a big thumbs-up from the audience.
Mission Mangal Enters The 200 Crore Club
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal crosses ₹ 200 cr... #AkshayKumar's first double century... [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.01 cr, Wed 54 lakhs, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 200.16 cr. #India biz." (sic)
The Akshay Kumar Film Smashes Box-office Records
He further wrote, "#MissionMangal sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest grossing #IndependenceDay release, surpassing #EkThaTiger... Fox Star Studios' third film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark: #Sanju [₹ 342.53 cr], #PremRatanDhanPayo [₹ 210.16 cr] and now, #MissionMangal [₹ 200.16 cr]." (sic)
One More Feather In The Cap
The space film is Akshay's highest-grossing film in the overseas market. It has earned over $7.2 million with countries US and Canada being the key contributors.
Mission Mangal Belongs To Its Female Actors
Speaking about the film, Akshay had previously said, " This film belongs to these ladies and it will always belong to them." He had further added, "Our industry should make more such stories that remain untold."
