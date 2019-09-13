Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark; Achieves This New Feat!

Mission Mangal Enters The 200 Crore Club

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal crosses ₹ 200 cr... #AkshayKumar's first double century... [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.01 cr, Wed 54 lakhs, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 200.16 cr. #India biz." (sic)

The Akshay Kumar Film Smashes Box-office Records

He further wrote, "#MissionMangal sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest grossing #IndependenceDay release, surpassing #EkThaTiger... Fox Star Studios' third film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark: #Sanju [₹ 342.53 cr], #PremRatanDhanPayo [₹ 210.16 cr] and now, #MissionMangal [₹ 200.16 cr]." (sic)

One More Feather In The Cap

The space film is Akshay's highest-grossing film in the overseas market. It has earned over $7.2 million with countries US and Canada being the key contributors.

Mission Mangal Belongs To Its Female Actors

Speaking about the film, Akshay had previously said, " This film belongs to these ladies and it will always belong to them." He had further added, "Our industry should make more such stories that remain untold."