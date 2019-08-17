Mission Mangal SECOND DAY Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Unstoppable At BO!

Akshay Kumar is currently on cloud nine. His latest release, 'Mission Mangal' which hit the theatrical screens this Independence Day, minted a whopping Rs 29.16 crore and turned out to be his highest opener till date. Inspired by India's mission to Mars, the film is receiving love from all nooks and corners. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

Speaking about its second-day box office collections, the movie continued to hold strong on Friday as well as it collected Rs 17.28 crore, with the total box-office collections now amounting to Rs. 46.44 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz." (sic)

Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about watching the film.

vishesh @vroy38 "#MissionMangal has been watched What an inspiring tale A perfect blend of fact & entertainment its a must see amazing performances from the entire cast@akshaykumar brilliant as ever @vidya_balan you are a revelation and scene stealer@taapsee you are my fav #MissionMangalReview." (sic) Sushobhit Mishra @iamtheshobhit "Watched #MissionMangal Great movie,One of the best film of 2019 @akshaykumar sir you did yet another terrific work, @vidya_balan You are powerfull, @sonakshisinha @taapsee @IamKirtiKulhari@MenenNithya You all are fantastic Everyone must watch this @Jaganshakti sir chha gye aap." (sic) VIJAY MORE @VijayMore37 #MissionMangal is so inspirational. What a fabulous team of actors to bring through the victory @vidya_balan @akshaykumar @taapse @sonakshisinha @IamKirtiKulhari @TheSharmanJoshi@MenenNithya @daliptahil @amarbutala." (sic) Dinesh Salian @dcsalian22 "Movie tried to show our scientists talents on how with available meager resources n within deadline can achieve the set targets. A good effort to bring scientists talents in to limelight. Appeasement piece was avoidable but let us not ignore the best part of it #MissionMangal." (sic)

