Mission Mangal FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Mission Successful For Akshay Kumar & His Team!

Here's some good news for all Akshay Kumar fans! The actor's latest release, 'Mission Mangal' which released in theatres this Independence Day, received a bumper opening at the box office.

The film inspired by real-life events, minted a whopping 29.16 crores at the box office making it Akshay's highest opener till date. It surpasses the Day 1 collection of his last Independence Day release - 'Gold'.

With Rs. 29.16 crores, Mission Mangal becomes the biggest Independence Day opening in the last 3 years and the 3rd highest opener ever on this day after 'Singham Returns' (32Cr) and 'Ek Tha Tiger (31 crore). Released in over 3000 screens, it is the widest release in last 3 years on 15th August.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz." (sic)

#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

Inspired by one of the most iconic accomplishments of India, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

Meanwhile, here's how the Twitterati reacted to his Akshay Kumar starrer.

Alok Singh @Aloks90 · "#OneWordReview...#MissionMangal: BRILLIANT. Clearly, one of the best films of 2019... Each character shines... High-concept film that keeps you hooked all through... Has potential to emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grosser... Winner!" (sic) Shubhada Bamgonde @ShubhadaBamgon1 "@akshaykumar Every moment of the film is incredible n I enjoyed it a lot. This makes us so close to nations धडाडीची कामगिरी . I am so proud of u sir... Thank you n team...That we came to know this wonderful journey so close...#missionmangal" (sic) Addy Y @Aditya_Yvs "Having fun watching ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan & his jhakaas madams execute a remarkable feat of #Mangalyaan. Well done ⁦@akshaykumar #missionmangal."(sic) vicky panara @VickyPanara "Enjoyed #MissionMangal, mainly because of the cast, especially great #BollywoodActress @vidya_balan,and great #Bollywood star @akshaykumar,the most charismatic actor maybe in the world." (sic) Mayur Mehta @mayurgg "#MissionMangal #movie carries simplified messages to everyone avoiding complexity of #astrophysics and utlizing humour to balance out techincal detail not making it #docudrama. Good watch!" (sic)

Mission Mangal Movie Review: Akshay Kumar & Team Shoot For Mars & Give Us Many Reasons To Be Proud!