    Mission Mangal vs Batla House Day 5 Box Office Collections

    Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' is having a solid run at the box office. Based on India's Mission to Mars, the film crossed the 100 crore mark in just five days! Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari.

    The film minted a smashing Rs. 29.16 crore on its opening day (Thursday). This was followed by Rs. 17.28 crore on Friday, Rs. 23.58 crore on Saturday and Rs. 27.54 crore on Sunday.

    The Akshay Kumar starrer passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours and collected Rs. 8.91 crore on Day 5. The total five-day box office collections now stand at Rs. 106.47 crore. Keeping aside Rajinikanth's '2.0', 'Mission Mangal' is Akshay Kumar's fastest film to enter the 100 crore club.

    The other film which released on the same day was John Abraham's 'Batla House'. The film based on the famous Batla House encounter, had John playing a cop and Mrunal Thakur as his wife. According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 6.50 crore on Monday, taking its five-day total to around Rs 54.49 crore.

    Reportedly, the John Abraham starrer is performing well in the Northern circuit, especially in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

    Meanwhile, both Akshay and John took the box office clash in good spirits. In fact, in a recent interview, the latter revealed that he congratulated Akshay on 'Mission Mangal' and received a text from him which mentioned, "I am happy for you too. It's time we work together."

