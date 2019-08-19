Mission Mangal vs Batla House FOURTH DAY Box Office Collections

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' which is based on India's ISRO's mission to Mars, hit the theatrical screens on August 15, this year. The film is being highly appreciated by the audience and has struck gold at the box office.

'Mission Mangal' received a bumper opening of Rs 29.16 crore on Thursday, which was followed by Rs. 17.28 crore on Friday. The Akshay Kumar starrer minted Rs. 23.58 crore on Saturday. Talking about its Sunday box office collections, the space film collected Rs 27.54 crore and turned out to be Akshay's highest weekend grosser till date.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Springs a biggg surprise... Packs a fabulous total in its *extended* weekend... Metros superb, mass circuits join the party [on Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr. Total: ₹ 97.56 cr. India biz." (sic)

He continued in his next tweet, "#MissionMangal is Akshay Kumar's biggest opener to date [opening weekend biz]...1. #MissionMangal ₹ 97.56 cr [Thu-Sun] 2. #2Point0 [#Hindi] ₹ 95 cr [Thu-Sun]

3. #Kesari ₹ 78.07 cr [Thu-Sun] India biz." (sic)

He further wrote, "Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar... Fastest to reach ₹ 💯cr...2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 5 2019: #MissionMangal: Will hit ₹ 💯cr on Day 5 2019: #Kesari: Day 7 India biz." (sic)

Along with 'Mission Mangal', John Abraham's 'Batla House' too released on Independence Day this year. Despite receiving stiff competition from the Akshay Kumar starrer, it collected Rs 35.29 crore within three days of its release.

According to early estimates, the movie based on the controversial Batla House, collected around Rs. 14 crore on Sunday. (official figures still awaited)

