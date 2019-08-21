Mission Mangal vs Batla House Day 6 Box Office Collections

Akshay Kumar's latest release, 'Mission Mangal' is ruling over the box office across the country. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film minted Rs. 29.16 crore on its day of release and turned out to be the second biggest opener of 2019 after Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

Touted to be India's first space film, the movie minted Rs. 17.28 crore on Friday, Rs. 23.58 crore on Saturday, Rs. 27.54 crore on Sunday, Rs. 8.91 crore on Monday and Rs. 7.92 crore on Tuesday. The six-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 114.39 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz." (sic)

#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

After 'Mission Mangal' entered the 100 crore club, Sonakshi Sinha who also stars in the film, posted on her Twitter page, "Mission Mangal has entered the 100 cr club, and Chandrayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit... DUNIYA SE BOLO COPY THAAAAAT!!!!!"

Mission Mangal has entered the 100 cr club, and Chandrayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit... DUNIYA SE BOLO COPY THAAAAAT!!!!! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 20, 2019

On the other hand, John Abraham's 'Batla House' which locked horns with 'Mission Mangal' on Independence Day this year, is having a steady run at the box office. After an opening box office collection of Rs. 15.55 crore, the film collected Rs. 8.84 crore on Friday, Rs. 10.90 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.70 crore on Sunday, Rs. 5.05 crore on Monday and Rs. 4.78 crore on Tuesday. The total six-day box office figure now amounts to Rs. 57.82 crore.

"#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz," wrote Taran Adarsh on his Twitter page.

#BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

Taapsee Pannu On Mission Mangal's Success: We Women Gave Akshay Kumar His Biggest Opener!