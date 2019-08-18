Mission Mangal vs Batla House THIRD DAY Box Office Collections

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham's 'Batla House' locked horns at the box office this Independence Day. Both the films are inspired by real-life incidents. While 'Mission Mangal' revolves around India's ISRO's mission to Mars, under the project name MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission), 'Batla House' is based the controversial Batla House encounter.

Speaking about the box office collections, Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' received a grand opening with Rs 29.16 crore and turned out to be the superstar's biggest opener. The film then saw a major dip in collections on the second day as it was a working Friday. But on Saturday, it picked up collections and minted Rs. 23.58 crores. The total three-day box office collections now stand at Rs. 70.02 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3... Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking... Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: ₹ 70.02 cr. India biz."

Read his tweet here.

#MissionMangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3... Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking... Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: ₹ 70.02 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

Coming to John Abraham's 'Batla House', the thriller collected Rs. 15.55 crore on its opening day (Thursday) and Rs. 8.84 crore on Friday. It showed substantial growth on Saturday and collected Rs. 10. 90 crore. The total three-day box office collections now stand at Rs. 35.29 crore.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and wrote, "#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3... Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent... Should witness solid growth today [Sun]... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz."

#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3... Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent... Should witness solid growth today [Sun]... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Batla House' also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Vidya Balan Reacts To Giving Major Credits To Akshay Kumar For Mission Mangal Success!