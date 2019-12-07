Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Panipat First-Day Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan Beats Arjun Kapoor!

This week, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' locked horns with Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Panipat' at the box office. While the first film is a modern-day adaptation of Sanjeev Kumar's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', the latter helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker is a historical drama based on the 'Third Battle of Panipat'.

Out of both the films, it's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which performed better than 'Panipat' at the box office on the first day of release.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' got an excellent opening and has become Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener. The film collected Rs. 9.10 crore on Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first-day box office collection and wrote, "#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan's biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz."

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri ₹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

His next tweet read, "#KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz...

2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ₹ 9.10 cr

2019: #LukaChuppi ₹ 8.01 cr

2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ₹ 6.80 cr

2018: #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

2011: #PyaarKaPunchnama - which shot Kartik to fame - had collected ₹ 92 lakhs on Day 1."

In comparison to this, Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat' fared poorly and is expected to pick up business with positive word-of-mouth over the weekend. The movie minted Rs 4.12 crore on Day 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]."

#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

