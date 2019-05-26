PM Narendra Modi SECOND DAY Box Office Collection

Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi began on a slow note by minting Rs. 2.88 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri ₹ 2.88 cr. India biz."

Speaking about the second day box office collections, early trends suggest that the biopic on the Hon' PM of India has collected around Rs 3 crore on day 2 of its release.

Talking about the movie, Vivek had earlier said, "It's not a documentary. I am not there to present facts. To me it's an emotional journey, an inspirational story. You'd feel that someone from a humble background would feel intimidated that may be their education doesn't match those of global leaders. But here he is outspoken, walking toe to toe and hobnobbing with all these international leaders, being so tech savvy, so forward.

Without agendas, without opposition, without critics, without criticism, no story is complete. Any inspirational story is about how you rise above challenges, all these are there in the film."

Meanwhile, here's how the Twitterati reacted after watching the movie-

Abhishek Jaiswal ‏ @abhishek2014 "#PMNarendraModi One of the finest & inspirational movie of the year. The movie has shown the journey of GREAT PM from chaiwala to PM in just 2hrs 20 mins with loads of ups & downs in his life. Marvelous acting by @vivekoberoi, seems like live the character perfectly. Hats off." Srikar Prasad K. ‏ @SPK_2908 "#PMNarendraModi was a fantastic heart touching movie...Great action by @vivekoberoi ...

Every Indian should watch the film...Specially The Modi Haters should watch that film...

Anywayzz *Bharat Mata ki Jai*...I suggest to make the 2nd version NaMo2.0 as sequel From 2014." the Shouting Star ‏ @the_ckG "So Whats App messeges can be used as plot of a movie! #PMNarendraModi." Anandhi Ranganathan ‏ @anandhisubbu "Review on #PMNarendraModi "Vivek Oberoi did not have to act in the film. His impression of Modi is so off point that through the 2-hour-15-minute film, you are constantly comparing him to our Prime Minister and thinking... maybe Modi IS a better actor than Oberoi." Raghunandan Ratnaparkhi ‏ @ratnaparkhi_r "@vivekoberoi Take a bow. You have done justice to @narendramodi ji' character in movie #PMNarendraModi ! Thanks for bringing in finer details of PM'character on big screen. #JaiHind #VandeMataram."

